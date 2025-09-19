Sam Pitroda says he 'felt at home' in Pakistan, BJP attacks Congress | Video BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sharply criticised the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s statement, calling it proof of the party’s misplaced sympathies. In a post on X, he remarked, “Rahul Gandhi’s trusted aide and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan.

Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda has stirred fresh controversy with his statement that he “felt at home” during a visit to Pakistan. The remark quickly drew sharp political reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizing on it to accuse the Congress of maintaining a soft stance towards Islamabad.

Sam Pitroda advocates better ties with neighbours, sparks controversy

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has stirred a debate with his comments on foreign policy, urging India to prioritise stronger ties with its neighbouring countries- Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Sharing his personal experiences, Pitroda said, “I’ve been to Pakistan and I must tell you, I felt at home. I’ve been to Bangladesh, I’ve been to Nepal, and I feel at home.”

He cited a “common gene pool” and cultural similarities as the basis for closer relations, while also acknowledging challenges like terrorism and violence. Stressing the need for peace and harmony, Pitroda’s remarks are expected to draw sharp criticism from the BJP, which has previously accused Congress of being soft on Pakistan.

BJP’s criticism

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari lashed out at the Congress over Pitroda’s remarks, framing them as evidence of misplaced sympathies. In a post on X, he wrote, “Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!”

Political fallout

The comment has snowballed into a political flashpoint, with the BJP questioning the Congress’s foreign policy approach during its tenure. Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to issue a response clarifying or defending Pitroda’s comment, which has reignited old debates over Indo-Pak relations and security policy.

Pitroda urges youth to stand with Rahul Gandhi

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda appealed to the younger generation to join Rahul Gandhi in his campaign to defend democracy. “All I would do at this stage is request the youth of India to add their voice to the lone voice of Rahul Gandhi,” he said, underscoring the importance of Gen Z participation in shaping the country’s democratic future.

Previous remarks on China stirred debate

This is not the first time Pitroda has courted controversy with his foreign policy statements. Earlier in February, amid strained India-China relations, he questioned New Delhi’s stance, arguing that the threat from Beijing was often “exaggerated” under US influence. “I don’t understand the threat from China… the time has come for nations to collaborate, not confront,” he had said. Pitroda suggested that India should move away from a confrontational approach, contrasting it with the Modi government’s rejection of former US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the border standoff.