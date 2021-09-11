Sakinaka rape-murder case: Maha CM promises fast-track trial, accused in police custody till Sept 21

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sakinaka rape-murder case: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday spoke to Police Commissioner about the (Mumbai rape) incident and promised a fast track court trial.

The chief minister's office informed that the case would be taken on fast track and the victim would get justice. He also directed to expedite the investigation.

Uddhav Thackeray termed the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka as a "blot on humanity". He asserted that the perpetrator would be punished severely.

"The trial in the case will be done on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice," Thackeray said in a statement.

The chief minister said he has discussed the case with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

"I have directed the authorities to expedite the investigation into the case," he said.

The woman, 34, died in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai the wee hours of Saturday a day after she was raped and brutalised with an iron rod in a stationary vehicle parked by the roadside at Sakinaka.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, police have said.

