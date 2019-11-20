Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Sabarimala pilgrim from Mumbai suffers heart attack after darshan, dies

Sabarimala pilgrim from Mumbai suffers heart attack after darshan, dies

A 76-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Mumbai, who was returning after darshan, died following heart attack on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, M V Balan, from Chembur was being taken on a 'dolly' when he complained of chest pain.  

PTI PTI
Sabarimala Published on: November 20, 2019 18:17 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

A 76-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Mumbai, who was returning after darshan, died following heart attack on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, M V Balan, from Chembur was being taken on a 'dolly' when he complained of chest pain.

Though he was rushed to an emergency medical centre and later to a cardiac care centre, his life could not be saved, police said. The dolly system at Sabarimala is a carriage system for elderly devotees and those with physical disabilities who  would be unable to trek the hill shrine.

They are carried by four people on a chair tied to two poles.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryOpposition parties in Telangana seek Governor's intervention in RTC strike