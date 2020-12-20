Image Source : FILE S K Singhal appointed full-time DGP of Bihar

Senior IPS officer S K Singhal has been made the full-time Bihar Director General of Police, a government notification said on Saturday.

Singhal, who hails from Punjab, has been holding the additional charge of the DGP after Gupteshwar Pandey took VRS in September this year.

“Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, a 1988 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, currently holding the post of the DG-cum-Commandant General of Bihar Home Guards and Fire Services, is appointed as the DGP, Bihar, till further orders,” said a Home Department notification issued this evening.

Gupteshwar Pandey had on September 22 taken VRS amid speculation that he may take political plunge.

Singhal will superannuate on August 31, 2021.

Latest India News