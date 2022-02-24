Exclusive | China may now be more confident to integrate Taiwan with mainland, defence analyst to India TV

Follow us on Image Source : AP China may now be more confident to integrate Taiwan

Russia Ukraine Latest News: In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his move to launch a military operation in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from the neighbouring country. The Russian offensive followed weeks of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and on Monday, Russia had recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine -- Donetsk and Luhansk.

In an exclusive conversation with the India TV Digital team, Brigadier V Mahalingam (Retd) weighed in on India's tightrope walk over the Russia-Ukraine war. He discussed how it will be difficult for India to navigate between the United States and Russia. The partnership with the U.S. is important for India at this juncture for balancing China in the Asia Pacific region. On the other hand, we have a traditional strategic relationship with Russia.

Question: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What does it mean for India?

Answer: The crisis clearly brings out how far will the US go in supporting its allies when the chips are down. Biden as late as February second week categorically mentioned that the US will not send its troops to a potential war in Ukraine as tensions kept raising along the Eastern borders of the country. One thing is clear. US is not a dependable country to align with completely. A policy of strategic autonomy may be more practical & worthwhile.

Ukraine war resulting in US sanctions including on Nord Stream-2 may have serious economic costs not only for India but also to Europe & to the entire world. It is time India realises the days of a unipolar world with a single country making its own rules & forcing it on others besides discarding them when it suits it are not in anyone’s interest. With the US still waving the CAATSA sanctions card on India’s face over its purchase of S-400 systems from Russia, India needs to work with others to find alternatives to US’ control over various financial mechanisms.

India has a balanced approach in this Ukraine crisis. While the genuine security concerns of Russia & the logic of Russia’s stance against the West are recognised fully as reflected in its statements in UNSC, India has no reason to support Russia’s recognition of the two breakaway regions or its use of force across Ukraine’s borders.

Question: Do you think Russia's assault on Ukraine will embolden other countries?

Answer: Afghanistan and Ukraine have clearly brought out the hollowness of US assurances of support to its allies and its willingness to employ its might to restore adverse situations caused to its allies. This certainly would have been noted by China, Taiwan, and the EU besides others. While China has its own calculations with regard to the use of force in Taiwan whose citizens it considers their own besides implications of using force on its mainland, it may choose its own time and space to use force to integrate Taiwan into its fold. Yes, Ukraine has definitely called the US bluff & to that extent, China may now be more confident of using force to integrate Taiwan with the mainland.

Question: India has to tread a fine line in this imbroglio. How do think India will be able to do this?

Answer: Russia is quite aware of India’s position with regard to Ukraine and its compulsions on affirming Russia’s stand on all issues pertaining to Russia. The ‘fine line’ which is often being talked about is a misnomer & is a result of a full understanding of India-Russia relations.

Brigadier Mahalingam (Retd), is a former commander of a Mountain Brigade and former Force Commander of the National Security Guard, the country’s elite Counter-terrorism Force. He is a highly regarded defence and strategic analyst and an author.

