Russia-Ukraine war: What India needs to note from West’s reaction with respect to Pakistan and China

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

After saying no for several days, Russia early Thursday (February 24, 2022) launched an all-out offensive with missiles, fighter jets, tanks against Ukraine with a clear intention to establish its power.

Though the West has constantly been warning Russia that it’s actions will lead to severe consequences, besides sanctions, and assuming from the present scenario, it doesn’t seem it will interfere militarily, which has also been confirmed by a NATO official in the press conference later on Thursday. The big takeaways from NATO’s presser are:

We are in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and standing behind its peoples’ rights, condemning Russia’s actions.

As far as NATO forces are concerned, we are fully prepared to protect our ALLIES, (yes only allies).

This means NATO forces will not intervene militarily to protect its freedom, people being invaded by Russia, but yes it is standing in solidarity. This is nothing less than a joke.

What India needs to note from the current crisis

Will US, West support India militarily if any such situation arises with China?

First, learning from the current crisis, it doesn’t seem that any Western power will extend a helping hand in fighting as alliance forces protecting the country. Because we all have seen how they have reacted with respect to Ukraine, which is about to get invaded by Russia, besides blabbering and rhetoric, and a few sanctions, which Moscow hardly cares about.

Second, taking into account that India does have good relations with Europe, the US, Russia but it is still not a NATO ally. So if at all India, China relations stoop further low and knowing that Beijing’s intentions are not good, especially after the Galwan episode, New Delhi should be cautious.

Third, Pakistan should note also that it should forget about being protected by the West, and for that matter China as well, if it doesn’t stop sponsoring and supporting acts of terror if India launches any anti-terror operations similar to the surgical and airstrikes to safeguard its borders.