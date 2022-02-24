Russia Ukraine war: PM Modi dials Putin, appeals for immediate cessation of violence

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir

As Russia invaded Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke on telephone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence in the neighboring country.

In the telephonic conversation, Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments in Ukraine. The Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

PM Modi also appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue. He also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

