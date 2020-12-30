Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Two cops suspended, two others arrested in connection with attack on RSS’ Mathura office

A day after the RSS office in Mathura was attacked by a group of at least 50 people, the Uttar Pradesh administration has suspended two cops with immediate effect for dereliction of duty.

Police said that two others have also been arrested in connection with the case. Besides, three others have been taken into custody.

Unidentified miscreants had attacked the RSS' office in Govindnagar area of Mathura on Tuesday evening. A group of 50 people had pelted stones and allegedly vandalised the Sangh office here.

According to city SP, Uday Shankar, two persons have been arrested so far and three persons have been detained for further questioning.

At least two Swayamsevkas also suffered injuries in the attack. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The attack on RSS office took place a day after the Swayamsevaks had handed over two individuals to police on suspicion of theft. Next day, the crowd gathered outside the Sangh office and pelted stones. Notably, the construction work at the office is currently underway.

