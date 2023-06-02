RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for unity: 'Indians are forgetting that we are one country'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for unity

Mohan Bhagwant on India's unity: Amid continuous talks on religion in the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said the people are fighting among themselves instead of showing their strength to the enemies on borders. Speaking at the valediction ceremony of the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' (officers’ training camp for RSS cadres) in Nagpur, he urged citizens of India to make efforts to bolster the country's unity and integrity.

According to him, India performed magnificently among other nations throughout the global economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. He also remarked that India has the G20 presidency this year and "this pride can be felt." "Our society is divided along a number of lines regarding religion and creed," he remarked.

'We are forgetting that we are one country'

“We are not showing our strength to the enemies sitting on the border, but we are fighting among ourselves. We are forgetting that we are one country. Everyone should make efforts for (enhancing) India’s unity and integrity. And if there are any shortcomings, we must all work on them,” the Sangh chief said.

“But the outsiders have gone. Now everyone is an insider. Still, there are people here under the influence (of outsiders) and they are our people…this has to be understood. If there is any shortcoming in their thinking, then reforming (them) is our responsibility, he added.

'Practice of Islam is secure'

The RSS chief went on to say that outsiders have gone, but the practice of Islam is secure here for centuries.

Some people support the notion that there was no caste discrimination in India in the past, Bhagwat said, adding that one has to accept that “injustice (on account of the caste system) has taken place in our country.” “We carry the glory of our ancestors, but we also have to repay the debts (of their mistakes),” the Sangh chief remarked.

(With PTI inputs)

