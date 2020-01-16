Major R-Day attack averted: Srinagar Police bust Jaish module, arrest 2 terrorists

File Image

The Srinagar Police on Thursday busted a terror module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, averting a major attack on January 26. The two terrorists were planning an attack on January 26 when India celebrates its Republic Day. The arrested terrorists had worked out two grenade attacks earlier.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the country in view of R-Day celebrations.

Ahead of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory about elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the procession along its route. The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade, 2020 will be held on Rajpath on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

More details to follow.