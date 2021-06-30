Red fort violence: Another accused Buta Singh arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Violence broke out at Red Fort on January 26 during Farmers' protest against three farm bills

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested Buta Singh, an accused in the January 26 Red Fort violence case.

On Monday, another man, Gurjot Singh, was arrested from Punjab and remanded in the custody of Delhi Police for three days by a court here on Monday.

A reward of Rs one lakh had been declared for his arrest, police said. According to the police, Gurjot was an associate of Gurjant Singh who had allegedly hoisted a Sikh religious flag on the dome of Red Fort during the January 26 violence.

Protesting farmers had on that day clashed with police during a tractor rally against the three new central farm laws and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

The court had recently taken cognisance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused on June 29.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, is currently out on bail.

"After the incident, Gurjot Singh spoke to the media where he disclosed his role in the incident of flag hoisting at the historic monument.

On that basis, he was wanted in the case and a reward of Rs one lakh was announced on his arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Singh used to watch provocative videos of Lakkha Sidhana and Deep Sidhu on YouTube regarding Kisan Andolan, the police said after his questioning.

In December 2020, he came to the Singhu border twice to participate in the protest against the new agri laws enacted by the Centre.

On the appeal of Sarwan Singh Pandher and Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders, he along with his village friends and relatives decided to participate in the tractor parade, the police said.

