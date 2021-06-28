R-Day violence accused with Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested from Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE R-Day violence: Delhi Police arrest accused with Rs 1 lakh bounty from Punjab

Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one Gurjot Singh, who was wanted in the Red Fort violence case and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, from Amritsar in Punjab. "One person namely Gurjot Singh, who was wanted in FIR number 96/21 ( Red Fort case) and a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been declared on his arrest, has been arrested by a team of Northern Region (NR) of special cell from Amritsar, Punjab," said police.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell, and local police, and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence.

On Saturday, a Delhi court had granted interim protection from arrest to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with his alleged involvement in Red Fort violence on Republic Day.

Fearing arrest, Sidhana had moved Delhi's Tis Hazari court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, with his counsel asserting that he has no role to play in the incident.

Sidhana had earlier denied involvement in the Republic Day violence. Several cases had been registered against him in Punjab and he was jailed many times. He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort injuring scores of policemen.

The police had filed a supplementary charge sheet on June 17.

The investigating officer pointed out names of the witnesses who were severely injured or from whom the weapon was snatched, in the final report.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is tasked with the investigation, had filed a 3,224 page-long first charge sheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and 15 others on May 17, nearly four months after the violence.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

