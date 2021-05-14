Friday, May 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rebranded: GoAir becomes ultra-low cost airline Go First

Rebranded: GoAir becomes ultra-low cost airline Go First

Accordingly, the airline said that at the heart of this revamp is the full embrace of the ultra-low-cost airline model.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2021 16:21 IST
Rebranded, GoAir, ultra low cost airline, Go First, airline model, airline, flight, service, airplan
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Rebranded: GoAir becomes ultra-low cost airline Go First.

 

 

Budget carrier GoAir has rebranded itself into ultra-low cost airline Go First.

Accordingly, the airline said that at the heart of this revamp is the full embrace of the ultra-low-cost airline model.

The airline cited factors such as single aircraft type across its fleet has positioned it to operate the ultra-low-cost model.

"To communicate this change, Go First also dons a rebranded identity. With this change, Go First is poised for its next phase of growth as an ultra low cost carrier," the airline said in a statement.

Besides, the airline is in the process of transitioning all its operations under this new brand.

"Go First has stayed resilient during the really tough times of the past 15 months. Even as the times continue to be extraordinary, Go First sees opportunities ahead," said Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First.

"This rebranding reflects our confidence in the brighter tomorrow."

Also Read: GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia steps down; Ben Baldanz takes over as vice chairman

Also Read: GoAir to commence 'Summer Sale' from March 22

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X