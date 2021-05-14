Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Rebranded: GoAir becomes ultra-low cost airline Go First.

Budget carrier GoAir has rebranded itself into ultra-low cost airline Go First.

Accordingly, the airline said that at the heart of this revamp is the full embrace of the ultra-low-cost airline model.

The airline cited factors such as single aircraft type across its fleet has positioned it to operate the ultra-low-cost model.

"To communicate this change, Go First also dons a rebranded identity. With this change, Go First is poised for its next phase of growth as an ultra low cost carrier," the airline said in a statement.

Besides, the airline is in the process of transitioning all its operations under this new brand.

"Go First has stayed resilient during the really tough times of the past 15 months. Even as the times continue to be extraordinary, Go First sees opportunities ahead," said Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First.

"This rebranding reflects our confidence in the brighter tomorrow."

Latest India News