Image Source : KALINGA TV Rare white crow spotted in Odisha's Jharsugada

A rare white crow was spotted in Odisha's Jharsugada district recently. According to reports, the unusual bird was spotted at the gate of a resident's house. Later, the forest department officials and rescued the bird.

Even though we know crows are black in color, but some of them are white too. The white bird is also known as an albino. The white pigmentation happens due to genetic reasons or hormone deficiency.

Recently, white crows were seen in Karnataka and Delhi too.

