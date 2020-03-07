After 27 years, Ramlala to be placed inside fiber-structure temple on March 24

After 27 years, the presiding deity, Ramlala Virajman, will be placed in the fiber-structure temple abode from March 24, a day ahead of the Chaitra Navratra (from March 25 to April 3), according to Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra. The fiber-structure temple is being readied in Delhi, Rai said on Saturday.

Rai said the second meeting of the trust would take place on April 4 in Ayodhya.

On Saturday Rai inspected the temple complex along with the other members of the trust. District Magistrate A.K. Jha and other senior district officials were present.

Rai said security agencies would be responsible for the construction of the fiber-structure temple in Ayodhya and its consecration within the temple complex. The office complex of the trust has also been finalized, Rai said, adding it would be located near the check-point of the entrance of the temple.

For the first time, the amount collected between February 20 and March 5 was deposited in the account of the trust. According to the authorized officer for overseeing the account, Dr Anil Mishra, an amount of Rs eight lakh & 982 was deposited in the trust's SBI account after due accounting conducted on Thursday and Friday.