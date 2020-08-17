Image Source : FILE Rakesh Asthana, Former CBI special director, appointed as BSF DG

Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, who served as the Special Director at the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been appointed as the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday. Asthana is at present working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in Delhi.

He has been appointed the Director General (DG) of Border Security Force from the date of joining the post and up to July 31, 2021, i.e. date of his superannuation.

Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer, is also holding additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He has been involved in investigating some high-profile cases such as the Sabarmati Express fire incident in Godhra in 2002.

He also arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam in 1997, while holding the post of superintendent of police in the CBI.

