'Sacredness destroyed': Venkaiah Naidu gets emotional, slams Opposition for continuous ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concerns over the Opposition leaders' behaviour in the House yesterday. As the House met to transact business, the Chairman got emotional speaking about yesterday's ruckus.

"All sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables," he said.

"You can not force the government to work as per your wish. The sanctity of the house was violated...this is like sacrilege," Naidu went on to add.

Earlier on Tuesday, ugly scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha as Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against new reform laws. Several MPs stood on the table where the parliamentary staff sits right below the chair, while others crowded around it shouting anti-government slogans.

A few members squatted on the tables for over one-and-half hours during which proceedings were adjourned multiple times.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die as Opposition MPs created ruckus. The session was originally slated to culminate on August 13.

