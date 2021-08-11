Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha session cut short, Speaker says 'hurt because of continuous disruptions'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he was hurt that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations. Addressing the media here, Birla informed that the House functioned for only 74 hours and 46 minutes and that the productivity was 22 per cent. A total of 20 Bills were passed, including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties.

"I am hurt by the fact that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations in this Session. I always make an effort to see that maximum Business takes place in the House & discussions are held over issues related to the public," Birla said.

"But there was continuous obstruction this time. This could not be resolved. Last two years were more productive, as far as Busines in the House is concerned. The proceedings had continued till late in the night and MPs had made active contributions even during COVID," he said. The Speaker also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others who contributed to the House.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session. Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session while the House managed to pass a raft of bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

Before adjourning sine die (adjourned indefinitely), the House also paid tributes to four former members who passed away recently. As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief while.

