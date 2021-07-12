Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajinikanth says 'NO' to politics, dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced he has no plans of entering politics in the future and dissolved his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram. The announcement came after Rajinikanth's meeting with members of the RMM.

"I don't have any plans to enter politics in the future,” the 70-year-old actor said after his meeting with RMM functionaries.

Announcing the decision to dissolve RMM, the Tamil actor said the outfit will be revamped as a fans’ welfare association.

"I had thought of starting a political party and getting involved in politics. But the timing was such that it was not possible. I have no intention of getting involved in politics in the future, so I kindly inform you that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as a fan charity forum for the benefit of the people," Rajinikanth said in a statement.

The dissolved Rajini Makkal Mandram will be morph into "Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram" or the Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Forum.

Before the meeting, Rajinikanth had said he will discuss his political entry with members of his political party.

On 3 December 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics.

Since then, several functionaries had joined political parties including the DMK.

