Image Source : FILE Rajasthan returns 25 per cent of hydroxychloroquine stocks after other patients face difficulty

Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to return 25 per cent of hydroxychloroquine tablets that it had acquired from distributors, stockists and others in the wake of the requirement of the drug for the management of coronavirus cases, an official said in Jaipur. The decision has been taken as arthritis patients, who use the drug, were not able to get it in the market.

The Health Department had acquired Hydroxychloroquine 200, 300 and 500mg tablets from C&F, distributors, stockists, wholesalers and retailers in public interest as the medicine is used in COVID-19 infection treatment, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

However, due to this regular patients could not get the medicine in market.

He said that in view of the needs of other patients, 25 per cent of the stocks of the drug acquired from the market have been returned to the respective firms.

He said that these medicines should be made available to patients on the basis of medical consultation and there should be no black marketing and profiteering.

In another order, Singh instructed that all Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani Medical Officers and Compounders of the state will work under the Medical and Health Department till further orders.

Singh said the decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will help in the work being done for the prevention of coronavirus, he said.

Hydroxychloroquine, a cheap anti-Malaria drug, is being considered a 'game-changer' in management of COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 24 new cases, COVID-19 tally crosses 300-mark; Jaipur emerges as hotspot

ALSO READ | AIIMS staff involved in treating COVID-19 patients given access to Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Latest India News