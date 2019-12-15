Image Source : PTI Rajasthan's draft electoral roll with over 4.84 cr voters to be out tomorrow

The Rajasthan draft electoral rolls carrying names of over 4.84 cr voters of the state in its 200 assembly constituencies till January 1, 2020 will be displayed from Monday at 52,002 voting centres, Rajasthan CEO Anand Kumar said. The draft electoral roll will also be published at the website of the state's chief electoral officer, Rajasthan CEO Anand Kumar said. He said the draft electoral roll carries names of a total of 4,84,18,612 voters, of which 2,52,35,917 are males and 2,31,82,695 females.

In a statement, Kumar said after the publication of the electoral roll, people can submit their claims or objections online at the web portal or offline at concerned election offices from December 16 to January.

He said the final electoral roll would be published on February 07, 2020.

The CEO also appealed to the youths that those who are going to complete turn 18 by January 1, 2020 should not forget to get their names enrolled in the voter list.

He said special camps would be organised in educational institutions and brand / campus ambassadors will be appointed to register names of youths in the age group of 18-19 in the voter list.