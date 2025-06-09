Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Photos, names of all accused revealed | Check details of attackers and their roles Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Indore Police has made a major revelation in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. They have released the names and photos of the three accused and also exposed the mastermind of this murder plot.

Indore:

Indore and Shillong Police were conducting a joint operation in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam missing case. Raja and Sonam, who had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon after marriage, were murdered there. His body was found in a gorge on June 2. The investigation revealed that his wife, Sonam, was behind the murder. Five people, including the wife, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Who are the four accused arrested in the case?

The names of all five arrested people have come to the fore. The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Kushwaha, Vicky Thakur, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. According to Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang, the wife allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Sonam Raghuvanshi

The picture of Sonam's alleged boyfriend Raj and the other two accused involved in the murder has come to light. The police have arrested Raj on the basis of call details.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Raj Kushwaha

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Vicky Thakur

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Akash Rajput

Who is Raj Kushwaha, the mastermind?

The mastermind behind this entire brutal murder plot is 21-year-old Raj Kushwaha, who maintained regular contact with Sonam. Raj worked at a plywood shop owned by Sonam's father. It was during Sonam's visits to the shop that she met Raj, and their acquaintance gradually turned into a romantic relationship. No one in the family was aware of this affair, and Sonam eventually married Raja Raghuvanshi.

According to the police investigation, Anand was the first person to physically attack Raja Raghuvanshi during the execution of the murder.

Did Sonam give a contract to kill her husband?

Sonam Raghuvanshi had been missing for the past 17 days and has now been arrested in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. A major question that has emerged is how she managed to travel from Meghalaya to Ghazipur after the incident. Along with Sonam, four other accused have also been taken into custody.

Initial interrogation has revealed that Sonam allegedly gave a contract to have her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, killed. Reports suggest that she took Raja to Meghalaya as part of a premeditated plan. However, officials say that the complete truth will be revealed only after a thorough investigation.

Sonam was arrested by the police from a roadside dhaba located in the Nandganj police station area of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the dhaba owner, Sonam arrived at the eatery around 1 am and requested to make a phone call. The owner allowed her to use his phone, through which she contacted her brother. Suspicious of her behaviour, the dhaba owner then informed the police. Acting swiftly, the police arrived at the spot and took Sonam into custody.

What is the case?

After their marriage on May 11, the couple left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. They arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra, following which the search for them began.

Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. A gold ring and a neck chain were found missing from his body, further leading to suspicion that he was murdered. A day later, a bloodstained machete was found nearby, and two days later, a raincoat that was similar to the one used by the couple was found in Mawkma village, halfway between Sohrarim and the gorge where Raghuvanshi's body was found.