Indore tourist killing: A day-by-day account of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder An Indore man, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya by contract killers hired by his wife, Sonam. The couple went missing on May 23 while vacationing in Sohra. Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, with signs of foul play, including missing jewellery.

New Delhi:

What began as a honeymoon trip to the scenic hills of Meghalaya ended in a chilling murder, with Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi allegedly killed by hitmen hired by his wife, Sonam. The case, which initially baffled the police and drew national attention, has now seen key arrests, including that of the wife. Here's a detailed timeline of how the events unfolded:

May 11 – Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam got married in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. May 20 – The newlywed couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya. May 22 – The couple reached Mawlakhiat village, located near the tourist hub of Sohra (Cherrapunji), on a rented scooter. May 23 – The couple was last seen by a local guide, Albert Pde, who noticed them climbing nearly 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am. They were accompanied by three Hindi-speaking men, whom the guide said were not locals. He recalled offering his services to the couple the previous day to visit the famed living root bridges, but they had declined. May 24 – The couple’s scooter was found abandoned near a roadside café between Shillong and Sohra. Their sudden disappearance led the Meghalaya Police to launch a search operation. June 2 – Over a week later, Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls. His gold ring and chain were missing, leading to suspicions of foul play. June 3 – A bloodstained machete was recovered near the site where the body was found. June 5 – A raincoat, believed to belong to the couple, was found in Mawkma village—located between Sohrarim and the gorge—further deepening suspicions. June 7–8 – A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Meghalaya Police made significant progress. One suspect was picked up from Uttar Pradesh, and two others were apprehended in Indore. Meanwhile, Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and was subsequently arrested. June 9 – Meghalaya Director General of Police Idasinha Nongrang confirmed that Sonam had allegedly hired the killers to murder her husband during the trip. The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to nab other suspects, she said.

Finally, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma commended the swift breakthrough in the case. “Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved… well done,” he wrote on X. Earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI investigation. Sonam’s father claimed that his daughter had been abducted and criticised Meghalaya Police for delays. “If the Army had been deployed earlier, they could have been found safely,” he told mediapersons.

As the probe deepens, what initially appeared to be a missing tourist case has exposed a premeditated crime spanning across states, one that has left both families and authorities stunned.

(With inputs from PTI)