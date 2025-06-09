Indore honeymoon murder: Meghalaya DGP confirms wife hired killers, police reveal new details Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang has confirmed that Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon at the behest of his wife, Sonam, who allegedly hired three men to kill him. The couple had arrived in Meghalaya on May 20, and Raja went missing on May 23.

The Meghalaya Police on Monday made significant revelations in the shocking case of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder during his honeymoon in Sohra (Cherrapunji). According to Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, Raja was allegedly murdered at the behest of his wife Sonam, who had hired contract killers to execute the crime. Sources said the couple, who married on May 11, had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. The murder was allegedly planned and executed just three days later.

The Indore Police and Shillong Police launched a joint operation after Raja went missing on May 23. His body was recovered from a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. Investigators found a bloodstained machete and a raincoat near the site in the following days.

Police sources revealed that one of the accused, Anand, struck the first blow. Another key accused, Raj Kushwaha, is believed to be the mastermind and was in continuous contact with Sonam. Kushwaha was tracked and arrested using his call detail records. The other arrested accused have been identified as Vicky Thakur.

Raj Kushwaha and Sonam arrested from Ghazipur

Raj Kushwaha was caught after a tip-off from Indore Crime Branch to Ghazipur Police in Uttar Pradesh, where Sonam had surrendered at the Nandganj police station. The accused have reportedly confessed to being hired by Sonam to kill her husband. DGP Nongrang said efforts are ongoing to nab other suspects involved in the conspiracy.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the police team, saying the case had shocked the nation and that cracking it within seven days was a breakthrough. The families of both Raja and Sonam had earlier demanded a CBI probe, expressing dissatisfaction with the pace and scope of the Meghalaya Police investigation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had also sought Union Home Ministry intervention in the matter.