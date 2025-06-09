Meghalaya murder: Wife among four arrested in connection with Indore man's killing during honeymoon According to Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang, the wife allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers.

In a shocking development, four people including the wife have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Indore man who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. According to Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang, the wife allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers.

Confirming the swift action, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a post on X, “Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #MeghalayaPolice in the Raja murder case. Three assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch one more assailant. Well done #MeghalayaPolice.”

'Missing' wife caught in Ghazipur

Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam went missing during their honeymoon in the Meghalaya on May 23. On June 2, the husband's body was found in a gorge at Sohrarim near Cherapunji in the northeastern state.

Sonam, who had been missing for 17 days, was found at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Her father has confirmed the news. "One person was picked up from UP, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT," the Meghalaya DGP said.