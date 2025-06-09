Honeymoon murder: Sonam 'surrendered under pressure', will be handed over to Meghalaya cops

Sonam, who had been untraceable since the discovery of her husband’s body, was located in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district late Sunday night. Confirming the development, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Dalton P Marak told news agency IANS exclusively: “Sonam surrendered under pressure last night, bringing the total arrests in the case to four. One accused is still at large. Sonam will be brought to Meghalaya for further legal proceedings.”
The Meghalaya Police, with the help of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), have arrested four people so far, Sonam and three men who were picked up from different states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. According to investigators, Sonam allegedly conspired to have her husband killed by hiring contract killers. The SIT continues to pursue the fifth suspect, who remains on the run.
UP Police: Sonam located, will be handed over to Meghalaya authorities
Additional Director General (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash said that Sonam Raghuvanshi contacted her family around 3 AM and informed them that she was at the Kashi Dhaba located on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Following the call, the Ghazipur Police reached the location, took her for a medical check-up, and then shifted her to the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur for care and security.
He also noted that the Meghalaya Police, who are investigating the case, were already in Indore and that Sonam would be handed over to them upon their arrival in Ghazipur. Yash clarified that the Uttar Pradesh Police did not interrogate Sonam.
My daughter Is innocent: Sonam's father
“My daughter is innocent. I trust her completely... she cannot do something like this,” Singh said. “They were married with the full consent of both families. The Meghalaya Government has been lying from the beginning… and the state police are involved in the murder of Raja.”
Calling for a high-level inquiry, Singh accused the Meghalaya Chief Minister of misleading the public and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene. “A CBI probe should also investigate the role of the CM. If the inquiry is conducted fairly, the officers involved in this case will land behind bars,” he alleged.