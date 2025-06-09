Honeymoon murder: Sonam 'surrendered under pressure', will be handed over to Meghalaya cops

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of plotting the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, surrendered “under pressure,” according to police officials. Raja, a resident of Indore, was found dead on June 2 in a gorge near the Weisawdong Falls parking area in East Khasi Hills, days after the couple went missing on May 23.

Sonam, who had been untraceable since the discovery of her husband’s body, was located in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district late Sunday night. Confirming the development, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Dalton P Marak told news agency IANS exclusively: “Sonam surrendered under pressure last night, bringing the total arrests in the case to four. One accused is still at large. Sonam will be brought to Meghalaya for further legal proceedings.”

The Meghalaya Police, with the help of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), have arrested four people so far, Sonam and three men who were picked up from different states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. According to investigators, Sonam allegedly conspired to have her husband killed by hiring contract killers. The SIT continues to pursue the fifth suspect, who remains on the run.