Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya SIT to grill Sonam with 20 key questions | Check List Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam (25) and Raja (29) were married in Indore on May 11 and travelled to Meghalaya via Guwahati, Assam, on May 20 for their honeymoon before going missing on May 23.

New Delhi:

Sonam, the key conspirator and main accused, in the sensational murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, along with three other accused, will be questioned by the Special Investigation Team of the Meghalaya Police in Shillong on Thursday after being brought here from Indore. Sonam (25) and Raja (29) were married in Indore on May 11 and travelled to Meghalaya via Guwahati, Assam, on May 20 for their honeymoon. They went missing on May 23 in Sohra, located in the East Khasi Hills district, just hours after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village.

On June 2, Raja’s body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. The search for Sonam continued until she resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh—about 1,200 km away—in the early hours of June 9. She surrendered to police, who subsequently arrested her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three contract killers allegedly hired to murder Raja.

Conspiracy by Sonam

Police have revealed a gruesome conspiracy hatched by Sonam and her alleged lover Raj to kill Raja even before the Indore couple's marriage. Going to Meghalaya was part of the plan among other aspects of the conspiracy. During initial questioning, Sonam has confessed to killing her husband as part of her plan to be with Raj, her boyfriend with whom she was in an extramarital affair with.

Sources reveal the SIT has prepared a list of 20 questions to grill Sonam about her alleged involvement and execution in the cold-blooded murder of her newly-wed husband.

Here's a list of the questions Sonam will be asked:

When did you and Raja plan the honeymoon in Meghalaya? Why were return tickets not booked? Was that also part of the plan? Did you know Raj Kushwaha before the marriage? The police have evidence of constant contact between you two. Encrypted app chats show you were in touch with Raj Kushwaha during the honeymoon. What were you two discussing? Why did you share your live location with the accused? You were seen in Mawlyngkhait on 23 May with Raja and three Hindi-speaking men. What can you tell us about them? Local guide Albert says you refused his services on 22 May and again the next day. Why did you do that? Albert identified the three men with you as those named in the Raj Raghuwanshi murder case. Were they hired by you or Raj Kushwaha? Who contacted the killers to murder Raja Raghuwanshi? How much money was paid to the killers for Raja Raghuwanshi’s murder, who paid it, and was it paid in cash or via online transaction? Why did you and Raj Kushwaha choose Meghalaya as the location for Raja’s murder? Were there plans to go anywhere else? If the murder was pre-planned, why didn’t Raj Kushwaha come to Meghalaya with you? After the murder, where did you go for 17 days, and who helped you hide from the police? What was your plan to evade the police after the murder of Raja Raghuwanshi? The police found Raja’s smartwatch and phone, which matched the suspects' locations. Yet, your jewellery was untouched while around ₹10 lakh worth of gold from Raja went missing. Can you explain this? Where did you buy the weapon used to kill Raja and for how much? Raja’s mother claims he didn’t want to go to Meghalaya and agreed only because of your insistence. Did you force him to go? Wedding videos show you didn’t appear happy during the ceremonies. Did you not want to marry Raja Raghuwanshi? If you didn’t want to marry him, why didn’t you tell your family and refuse the marriage? Did you plan Raja’s murder along with Raj Kushwaha?

A court in Shillong had sent Sonam, her boyfriend Raj and the three hitmen to eight-day police custody on Wednesday.