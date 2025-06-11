Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam, 'lover' Raj and three others remanded to 8-day police custody Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: The gruesome incident unfolded shortly after Raja and Sonam's wedding on May 11. The couple, both residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had set off for their honeymoon on May 20 to the picturesque landscapes of Meghalaya.

Shillong:

The court has remanded all five key accused- Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal, Akash, and Anand- to eight days of police custody in a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Wednesday (June 11). The decision came after the investigating officers sought extended custody to further probe the premeditated conspiracy and gather evidence, including digital communication, financial transactions, and location records. The police also plan to take the accused to the crime scene for a reconstruction of events.

Authorities believe Sonam, the victim’s wife, played a central role in orchestrating her husband’s murder, with the help of her lover Raj and three associates. The extended custody is expected to help investigators uncover deeper motives and links between the co-accused.

Police interrogation to begin today

The police had initially sought a 10-day remand, but the court approved eight days. The interrogation of the accused is scheduled to begin tonight at the Sadar Police Station. As part of the investigation, police may also take the accused to Sohra (Cherrapunji), the crime scene, for a reconstruction of the sequence of events leading to Raja’s death.

Authorities are expected to use this custody period to extract crucial details, examine digital and financial evidence, and piece together the roles of each suspect in the alleged premeditated murder.

Prime accused Sonam confesses to orchestrating husband's murder during honeymoon

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused, has confessed to planning and executing the crime, police confirmed today. Her confession came during an interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and was recorded in the presence of Meghalaya Police officials. According to authorities, Sonam broke down during questioning when presented with compelling evidence, ultimately admitting her direct role in the premeditated murder. Police revealed that she not only conspired with her lover, Raj Kushwaha, but also coordinated the logistics leading to her husband’s death.

The murder unfolded barely weeks after the couple’s wedding on May 11. On May 20, Raja and Sonam departed for their honeymoon to Meghalaya. However, what appeared to be a romantic getaway turned into a meticulously plotted crime.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s body found in gorge

By June 2, Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji), located in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. Investigations revealed that just four days after the wedding, Sonam returned to her parental home and began plotting the murder with Raj Kushwaha via phone.

Police officials stated that Sonam lured Raja to the region under the pretext of visiting the Kamakhya temple. She emotionally manipulated him into undertaking the northeast trip, where the murder was carried out with the assistance of Raj and his accomplices — Vishal, Anand, and Akash.

According to sources, a detailed plan had been devised. If the hired killers failed to execute the murder, Sonam intended to push Raja off a cliff during a staged photo session. The group also had a backup escape plan, with Nepal as their intended refuge if the crime was exposed.

The case has shocked the nation for its calculated brutality and the deception involved. Investigators continue to piece together the timeline and digital evidence as all five accused remain in police custody for further interrogation.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)