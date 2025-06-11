Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam confesses to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi Sonam, a 24-year-old woman from Indore, had allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the scenic town of Sohra in Meghalaya.

New Delhi:

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has confessed to her role in the crime. During questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), she admitted her involvement in the conspiracy to kill her husband.

According to police officials, Sonam broke down during the interrogation when presented with substantial evidence. Her confession, made in the presence of Meghalaya Police, confirmed her active participation in the premeditated murder.

All the accused are scheduled to be produced in court shortly. The police are expected to seek a 10-day remand for further interrogation. They also plan to take the accused to the crime scene for reconstruction of the events.

Sonam had made up her mind to kill Raja

As per the police sources, Sonam had premeditated the killing along with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. According to Indore Crime Branch officials, Sonam was resolute about eliminating her husband and had made detailed plans to lure him to the northeast.

Police probing the case said Sonam manipulated Raja emotionally by insisting they visit the Kamakhya temple before going anywhere else. She convinced him to travel to Guwahati and then to Meghalaya, where he was eventually murdered. All of this, police said, was planned while she was staying at her parental home after their marriage.

Sonam returned to her maternal home on May 15, just four days after their wedding. From there, she booked travel tickets and coordinated the entire plan with Raj over phone, sources told The Pioneer. During initial interrogation of the accused by Meghalaya Police in Indore, the extent of Sonam’s involvement reportedly came to light.

Sources further said Sonam told Raj that if his friends, identified as Vishal, Anand, and Akash, failed to kill Raja, she would take him to a hilly spot on the pretext of clicking a photo and push him to death. The duo also reportedly had a contingency plan to escape to Nepal if the crime got exposed.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Raja and Sonam were in Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The two got married on May 11 and soon left for their honeymoon on May 20. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Later on June 2, Raja's body was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi. Police revealed that Sonam conspired to kill her husband with the help of her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha. The duo allegedly hired contract killers to carry out the murder. Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and three other accused have been arrested.