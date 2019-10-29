Image Source : PTI Railway Minister stresses need to increase 'non-fare income'

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here on Tuesday held a review meeting with department officials and stressed the need to adopt ways to increase 'non-fare income'.

Goyal asked the officials to adopt constructive methods and include innovation in works and encouraged them to make every effort to increase the freight income.

At the meeting held with officials of the North Western Railway, he also enquired about work plans, construction projects, freight corridors, and passenger facilities besides giving directions to make these work better.

He expressed satisfaction over the punctuality of trains in this division and said there was a need to work more carefully in this area so that the railways were successful in resolving issues faced by passengers.

Goyal urged for improvement in the quality of catering and to ensure the availability of POS machines for payment in all catering units.

North Western Railway General Manager Anand Prakash and other officials were present in the meeting.