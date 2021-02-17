Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rail Roko on Feb 18: Several trains cancelled, diverted – Check LIST

Farmers have announced a four-hour nationwide rail blockade on February 18 as they renewed their strategy to intensify their ongoing agitation. According to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, there will be a 'rail roko' programme across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm to press the Centre to repeal the new farm laws.

In view of the ‘rail roko’ agitation, Indian Railways will short-terminate several passenger trains. The national transporter has also canceled several trains and diverted many.

Rail Roko: Trains canceled, diverted, short-terminated

The Northern Railway has cancelled the Darbhanga-Amritsar Express Special till February 17.

The Nanded-Amritsar Express will short-terminate at Chandigarh. It will originate from Chandigarh on February 19. It will remain cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.

Likewise, the Korba-Amritsar Express will short-terminate at Ambala station. It will originate from Ambala on February 19. It will remain cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

Also, the Ajmer-Amritsar Express will short-terminate at Jalandhar city. According to the Railways, the train will originate from Jalandhar City on February 18. The train will remain cancelled between Jalandhar City and Amritsar.

Route of several trains have been diverted. The list includes Mumbai Central-Amritsar, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar, Jaynagar-Amritsar Express Special trains. These trains will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar.

The New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar and Amritsar-Haridwar Express Special will be diverted to Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar till February 17.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over 75 days, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

