Now, protesting farmers announce 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on Feb 18

After resorting to road blockade, the protesting farmers have now announced a four-hour nationwide 'rail-roko' (railway blockade) on February 18. Earlier this month, the agitators had observed a three-hour road blockade to press their demand of repealing the three laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, announced that toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12.

The 'rail roko' across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 19, the morcha said.

The protesters have been alleging the laws will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system. However, the government has, time and again, said that the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.

