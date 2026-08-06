Rahul Gandhi speaks to protesting students in Jharkhand, assures support over exam irregularities

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reached out to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC recruitment examinations. Speaking to the protesters over a phone call, Gandhi assured them that their concerns would be raised with the state government and expressed support for their demands. The conversation comes amid the continuing agitation by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, where students have been demanding the cancellation of the disputed examination, a fair investigation into the alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.

Student leader Piyush Kumar said the protesters informed Rahul Gandhi about their key demands during the telephonic conversation. "We told him of our demands -- that the exam should be cancelled, regarding investigation and reforms. He said that he stands with our demands, and that they will take it up with the government. He said that he stands with and supports students...We are yet to get any official information regarding the date and time of the meeting with the government," Kumar said. According to the students, Gandhi assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to the government and reiterated his support for the ongoing protest.

'Congress is in power here, help us': Student leader to Rahul Gandhi

Another student leader, Ravindra Paswan, said Rahul Gandhi enquired about the situation on the ground and listened to the concerns raised by the aspirants. Paswan said the students reminded Gandhi that the Congress is part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand and urged the party to intervene. "He asked us about the situation here. We told him about the irregularities in exams here. We told him that they (Congress) are in power here and they should help us. He told us that he stands with students. He asked us to send him our demands and that he would make every effort so that CM Hemant Soren speaks to us tomorrow. Let's see if that happens tomorrow...We requested him that our demands are genuine and since they are in alliance here, it is their responsibility too to deliberate seriously on our demands. He told us that he is serious on our demands and that he would take it up...," Paswan added. The student leader added that the protesters are now awaiting further communication from the state government regarding a possible meeting.

Congress says talks with government are progressing positively

Ranchi District Congress president Kumar Raja said Rahul Gandhi had already expressed support for the protesting students through a video message on social media earlier in the day. He said the Congress leadership believes it is the party's responsibility to ensure that the students' concerns reach the appropriate platform. According to Raja, Congress leaders have already held discussions with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and the issue has been taken up seriously.

"He wanted to speak to them and tell them that he knows of their issues. We had come here on Sunday too and told them that we would take it up with the government soon. We spoke with the CM, and the matter was discussed seriously and positively. The students have chosen their delegation. All that needs to be done is to avoid a few people who are doing absurd things. The results will be good. Students spoke to him and told him of their issues. We are holding positive talks with the government and the results will be good. A good system will be formed so that such issues do not occur in the days to come...," Raja added.

What are protesters demanding?

The ongoing protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants is centred on allegations of irregularities in the recruitment examination process. The students have been demanding cancellation of the examination, an impartial investigation into the alleged lapses and structural reforms to improve transparency in future recruitment drives. The protesters are also seeking formal engagement with the Jharkhand government to discuss their demands and have indicated that they will continue their agitation until concrete assurances are received.

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