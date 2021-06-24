Thursday, June 24, 2021
     
Rahul Gandhi reaches court to record statement in defamation case

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning arrived at a Surat court to record his statement in a criminal defamation case.

Surat Updated on: June 24, 2021 10:58 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning arrived at a Surat court to record his statement in a criminal defamation case, news agency ANI reported. The case pertains to use over ‘Modi surname’ remark during elections.

A complaint was filed against Rahul Gandhi in April 2019 under IPC sections 499 and 500 that deal with defamation. He had allegedly said, ""Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the court in October 2019 and had pleaded not guilty for his comment. 

A week back, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat A N Dave had directed Rahul Gandhi to remain present on June 24 to record his final statement in a defamation case filed by BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi, advocate Feroz Khan Pathan, a legal cell member of the Surat Congress, said on Wednesday.

Purnesh Modi has filed the complaint against Rahul Gandhi. The election rally in question had taken place in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019. Back then, Gandhi was the Congress President.

