“When will the prices of petrol and diesel come down? Only during next elections…” Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the rising fuel price. The leader in a tweet asked, “When will the prices of petrol and diesel come down? When there will be next elections…”

The Congress had even held a nation-wide protest on June 11, when fuel prices had crossed the Rs 100-mark in the country.

The hike on Tuesday was the 28th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

After Rajasthan, diesel prices have crossed Rs 100-per-litre mark in Odisha after fuel prices were hiked again. The price of petrol was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 97.50 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 88.23 per litre.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, had crossed Rs 100 mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan earlier this month. Now, they have crossed the same mark in Malkangiri (Rs 101.12 per litre) and Koraput (Rs 100.46 a litre) in Odisha.

Petrol has already crossed Rs 100 mark in nine states and Union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Ladakh.

Among metro cities, petrol is already above Rs 100 in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 103.63 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 95.72.

