Image Source : PTI Children will need protection from Corona: Rahul Gandhi hopes Modi 'system' will wake up for kids' sake

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed concern over the Narendra Modi government's preparedness and plans as experts forecast a likely Covid3.0, which could prove deadly for children. "In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place. India's future needs for the present Modi system to be shaken out of sleep," Gandhi tweeted.

His remarks came after several countries started approving a Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12-15 years.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill also tweeted: "Sincerely hope especially for sake of India's children that BJP government is preparing for anticipated 3rd #COVID19 wave beyond giving advice of eating dark chocolate & drinking cow urine..."

"Has a GOI task force of paediatricians been formed? Or the plan is to play the usual helpless card?" Shergill mocked.

In the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis youngsters were badly affected.

On Tuesday, India recorded 4,329 deaths in 24 hours, the highest in a day as 2.63 lakh fresh cases were reported.

