Image Source : PTI Like Oxygen, Covid vaccine, PM Modi also missing: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying like vaccines, oxygen and medicines, the PM also is missing being only available on pictures here and there.

Tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Like vaccine, oxygen and medicines, the Prime Minister is also missing. What is left is Central Vista, Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medicines and photographs of the Prime Minister here and there."

His remarks are in continuation of his and his party's concentrated attack on the ruling dispensation over shortages in Covid vaccines, oxygen and medicines in several states across the country amid a raging pandemic.

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad has been critical amid red flags to the central government by several states over the shortage of Covid vaccines, oxygen supply. On Thursday, India recorded 3.62 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19 with 4,120 deaths.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.

ALSO READ: ​Aadhaar Card not mandatory for Covid-19 vaccination in UP, Check revised list of documents

Latest India News