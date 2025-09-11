Rahul Gandhi breached security protocol during foreign visits, claims CRPF; BJP takes potshots at Congress In its letter, the CRPF said that the lapses could weaken the effectiveness of VVIP security arrangements, as it appealed to Rahul Gandhi to adhere to security protocols during his future foreign visits.

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had allegedly violated certain security protocols during his previous foreign visits, claimed the Central Reserve Security Force (CRPF) on Thursday. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the CPRF said Rahul, on multiple occasions, has failed to comply with the mandatory protective measures.

In its letter, whose copy was also sent to Rahul, the security agency said that the lapses could weaken the effectiveness of VVIP security arrangements, as it appealed to the former Congress president to adhere to security protocols during his future foreign visits.

What security cover does Rahul Gandhi have?

Rahul has 'Z+' security cover with an Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) cover, and 10 to 12 CRPF personnel are always with him during his visits. As a part of the protocol, CRPF personnel conduct a recce of the place where Rahul is scheduled to visit.

Under the 'yellow book' protocol, the person with 'Z+' security needs to keep the security personnel in the loop about their travel.

BJP hits out at Rahul, Cong

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken this as an opportunity to attack Rahul and the Congress, saying the Lok Sabha LoP has violated the 'yellow book' protocol.

"CRPF flags breach of security protocol by Rahul Gandhi. Under the Yellow Book protocol, individuals under high-category security are required to provide prior intimation about their movements, including foreign travel, to enable deployment. Rahul doesn’t," said BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on 'X'.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also took a dig at Rahul, asking what the former Congress president was hiding. In an 'X' post, Bhandari called Rahul "dangerous for India’s democracy". "CRPF’s flagging of breaches in security protocol by Rahul Gandhi during foreign visits is a grave violation. Whose orders is Rahul Gandhi following during these suspicious foreign visits?" he posted.