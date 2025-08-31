Was Rahul Gandhi denied permission to stay at Gandhi Maidan? Patna Administration responds The Patna District Administration has clarified that it did not deny permission to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to stay overnight at Gandhi Maidan on August 31.

Patna:

Contrary to media reports claiming that Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to stay overnight at Gandhi Maidan on August 31, 2025, the Patna District Administration has issued a formal clarification. The administration stated that no such request for a night stay was ever made by the Indian National Congress or any other individual. The permissions sought were only for a public meeting and a rally both of which were approved.

“The claim that Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to stay at Gandhi Maidan is misleading, false, and factually incorrect,” said the Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order), Patna.

The ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’

Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, an outreach program across Bihar, is set to conclude on September 1 with a padyatra (foot march) in Patna at Gandhi Maidan. The 16-day Yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, has covered a distance of 1,300 km across 23 districts in the poll-bound state. Along the way, it has drawn participation from key INDIA bloc leaders, including RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who joined the march in Saran.

‘Yatra to become a nationwide movement’: Rahul Gandhi

The central theme of the Yatra has been Gandhi’s vocal allegations of "vote theft" by the BJP and the Election Commission in the wake of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Speaking at a rally in *ra, Gandhi described the SIR as a “direct assault on the Constitution and democracy.

“The BJP, RSS, and the Election Commission are stealing votes,” he said, holding up a copy of the Constitution. “But this Yatra will now become a nationwide movement to protect the people’s right to vote.” Rahul further said that voting rights of “Dalits, minorities, and women” are under threat, accusing the Modi government of attempting to “manipulate electoral outcomes”.

Joining Gandhi in his criticism, Akhilesh Yadav described the Election Commission as the "Jugaad Commission" of the BJP, questioning its credibility and neutrality.