Outright murder: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, MP CM as rat bites kill 2 newborns at Indore hospital In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, one of Madhya Pradesh’s largest public hospitals, rats bit the fingers of a newborn. In a separate incident, another infant was bitten on the head and shoulder by rodents.

Indore:

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tore into the Madhya Pradesh government over the death of two newborn infants, allegedly due to rat bite in Indore hospital. Calling the incident horrifying, inhuman and insensitive, the Lok Sabha LoP said it was not an accident but a ‘murder’.

“In Indore, two newborn babies died due to rat bites in Madhya Pradesh's largest government hospital - this is no accident, this is outright murder. This incident is so horrific, inhuman, and insensitive that even hearing about it sends shivers down the spine. A child has been snatched from a mother's lap, simply because the government failed to fulfill its most basic responsibility,” the Congress leader posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi, MP CM

Rahul Gandhi also rebuked the MP CM and sought PM Modi’s response over the incident, alleging that only rich people were getting treatment as the health sector has been handed over to the private companies.

"The health sector has been deliberately handed over to private hands - where treatment is now only for the rich, and for the poor, government hospitals are no longer life-saving, but have become dens of death. The administration, as always, says - "There will be an investigation" - but the question is - when you can't even ensure the safety of newborn children, what right do you have to run the government?" Rahul said.

"PM Modi and the Chief Minister of MP should hang their heads in shame. Your government has stripped millions of poor people in the country of their right to health - and now children are being snatched from mothers' laps. Modi ji, this voice is rising on behalf of those lakhs of parents who are today victims of governmental negligence. What will be your response? We will not remain silent. This fight is for the rights of every poor person, every family, every child," he added.

About the incident

In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, one of Madhya Pradesh’s largest public hospitals, rats bit the fingers of a newborn. In a separate incident, another infant was bitten on the head and shoulder by rodents. One of the babies died on Tuesday, with hospital authorities stating pneumonia as the cause of death. The second baby died on Thursday and the hospital claimed the death was due to a blood infection, not the rat bites.