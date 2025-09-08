BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for Malaysia trip, asks 'another one of those secret meetings?' During the ongoing Bihar Assembly election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on Congress’ Rahul Gandhi’s recent trip to Malaysia.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on Congress leader and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi amid the campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections over his trip to Malaysia. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) and questioned the timing of the Congress leader's trip. Malviya accused Gandhi of being busy in "perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing."

"Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar's politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that not one is supposed to know about?," he posted. "Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing."

The Voter Adhikar Yatra

Meanwhile, Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had been leading the "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar, which lasted two weeks and concluded on September 1. They criticized the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), labeling it “undemocratic,” “biased,” and a form of “vote theft." Gandhi’s foreign trips have frequently sparked discussion, particularly in the context of Parliament sessions and election periods. During this year’s Budget session, BJP leaders questioned his repeated visits to Vietnam and other countries.

“Rahul Gandhi seems to be spending more time in Vietnam than in his own constituency. His frequent trips raise questions about his motivations and priorities," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Malviya also posted, “As Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi holds a critical role, and his frequent, unexplained trips abroad, especially when Parliament is in session, raise concerns about propriety and even national security.”

Earlier, Gandhi’s visit to Vietnam during the seven-day mourning period after Singh’s passing in December 2022 had drawn sharp criticism. The BJP accused him of using Singh’s death for political advantage while being absent during the country’s mourning period.