Limited gatherings, night curfews back: Punjab govt orders curbs amid rising COVID cases

Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Amarinder Singh/File Image

The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered curbs on both indoor and outdoor gatherings from March 1 and authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose night-curfew in COVID-19 hotspots in their districts if needed.

Chairing a virtual review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued orders to limit indoor gatherings to 100 people and outdoor events to 200 attendees from March 1, an official statement said.

He also directed that face masks and social distancing norms be strictly enforced, it said.

The move comes amid growing concerns over an upswing in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Singh authorised DCs to adopt micro-containment strategies and impose night-curfews in COVID-19 hotspots if needed, and directed the police to ensure that people wear masks.

The chief minister said a decision on reducing occupancy in cinema halls will be taken after March 1.

Private offices and restaurants will be encouraged to display last COVID-19 tests done for all employees, he added.

Punjab is among five states that have been asked by the Centre to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing to check the growing number of cases. The other four states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

