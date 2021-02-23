Night curfew imposed in Aurangabad amid surge in Covid cases

Image Source : AP Passengers line up to get their temperatures checked at a train station in Mumbai.

A night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad from Tuesday night onwards as a precautionary measure amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The night curfew will remain imposed from 11 pm to 6 am. However, essential services will be allowed to function. According to Police, the night curfew may remain in place for about 2 weeks. Night curfews have already been imposed at Amravati and Nashik amid rising Covid cases.

On Monday, Thane reported 479 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,204, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five more people died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,243, he said. The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district stands at 2.40 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,50,488 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.90 per cent. As of now, there are 4,473 active COVID-19 cases in the district the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,732, while the death toll is 1,202, an official from the district administration said.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Lockdown in Maharashtra? Here's what CM Uddhav Thackeray said after scary rise in Covid cases

Latest India News