Image Source : PTI Punjab: Police officer's severed hand, chopped off over curfew pass re-implanted

After nearly eight hours of surgery, a team of doctors at the PGI on Sunday successfully re-implanted the left hand of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police that was chopped off in a clash by Nihang Sikhs in Patiala. The 50-year-old patient had an amputation through the proximal wrist of left hand, said the PGI.

The reimplantation was started around 10 a.m. after initial preparation of the amputated part. Both radial and ulnar arteries, the vena comitantes and an extra dorsal vein were anastomosed (reconnection of blood verssels). All the flexors and extensor tendons were repaired, it said in a statement.

Just spoke with the lead Plastic surgeon who did the successful surgery to stitch back the hand of our brave corona warrior ASI Harjeet Singh. Also spoke with Harjeet who is in high spirits. We still have to wait & watch for the next 5 days: Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta (in file pic) pic.twitter.com/Dq4e4J30U2 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

All the nerves at the wrist required bony fixation done using three K-wires. The approximate time taken was about 7.5 hours.

The PGI said this was technically very complex and challenging surgery, which was successfully done.

It was evaluated at the end of surgery that hand is viable, warm with good circulation, it added.

I am happy to share that a 7 1/2 hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery: Punjab CM https://t.co/6caUbUSdES — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

After a phone call from Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, PGI Director Jagat Ram activated the emergency team at Advanced Trauma centre and he gave the responsibility to Ramesh Sharma, Head Department of Plastic Surgery, for hand re-implantation.

The surgery team comprised Sunil Gaba, Jerry R. John, Suraj Nair, Mayank, Chandra, Shubendu, Ankur, Abhishek and Purnima, while the nursing team comprised Arvind, Sneha and Arsh.

ALSO READ | Punjab: 7 arrested for chopping off cop's hand, attacking other officials

ALSO READ | Punjab: Armed assailants chop off cop's hand upon being asked for curfew passes

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News