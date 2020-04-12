Punjab: Armed assailants chop off cop's hand upon being asked for curfew passes

Image Source : PTI Policeman's hand chopped off, two others injured in attack by 'Nihangis' in Punjab

Amid the lockdown orders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a group of people allegedly attacked two police officials and chopped off the hand of one other cop in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday. According to police, a group of four-five 'Nihangs' (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6:15 am by the Mandi board officials.

"They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

"An ASI's (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack," Sidhu said.

I have spoken to Director of PGI who has deputed top plastic surgeons of PGI for surgery, which just started. The Nihang group will be arrested and further action will be taken soon: Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab https://t.co/y2DGaqYAbw — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The Nihangs fled the scene after the attack, the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.

The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.

