Punjab: Mobile internet services to resume except in THESE districts | Check Here

Punjab: The Punjab Government on Tuesday eased the curb on the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the state. However, the state government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon.

Curbs will be lifted

The curbs will be lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order. The curbs on mobile internet and SMS services were imposed by the Punjab government on Saturday as the state's police force launched a major crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Service to remain suspended in these areas

"it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 21 (12.00 hours) to March 23 (12.00 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, sub-division Ajnala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and airport road, both in SAS Nagar in continuation of this office order no 1781 dated March 20 in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," the recent order read.

It clarified that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state should start functioning normally from 12 noon on March 21.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad applauded Punjab Police, Punjab and Central government

Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the Punjab Police, Punjab and Sentral government over the Amritpal Singh crackdown. "The work being done by Punjab Police, Punjab & Central Govt to arrest Amritpal Singh is commendable. Anti-national elements should not be spared. There was a need for a crackdown on Khalistan supporters who were attacking India's flag," said Vinod Bansal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

He further asserted, "Whosoever is funded by ISI, Pakistan, international terrorist org, action must be taken against them. Politicians who are politicizing this incident must condemn this while ignoring party politics. We can’t let anyone hurt nation’s sentiments."

(with inputs from PTI)

