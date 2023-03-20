Monday, March 20, 2023
     
Amritpal Singh's arrest: Radical preacher's uncle, driver surrender as hunt for Khalistan supporter continues

The hunt for Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is still on, Punjab police said. The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2023 8:48 IST
Punjab Police personnel conduct a flag march amid a
Punjab Police personnel conduct a flag march amid a crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Patiala.

Amritpal Singh's arrest: As the hunt to nab Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is underway, the radical preacher's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar, officials said on Monday. Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said. The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said. The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal. The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day. The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Live updates :Amritpal Singh's arrest

  • Mar 20, 2023 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar, say police

    'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet have surrendered before the Punjab police on Sunday night, SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarndeep Singh said.

