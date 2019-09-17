Image Source : FILE Punjab IPS officer CSR Reddy passes away

senior IPS officer of the Punjab cadre CSR Reddy passed away following a brief illness at a hospital in Chennai, according to an official release here on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Reddy.

He described Reddy as an intelligent, upright, astute and valiant uniformed officer, who rendered outstanding services in the police force, while fighting against terrorism bravely.

The police force has been deprived of the services of a dynamic and courageous police officer and his commendable services would be always remembered by one and all, he added.

Reddy was posted as Director General of Police Investigation, Lokpal. He joined Punjab cadre in the thick of terrorism in the state and trained in Gurdaspur district and was posted as an ASP in Batala and Phillaur Sub-division.

After a stint as SP (City) Jalandhar, he was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police in Batala, Patiala, Majitha and Chandigarh.

He worked at various posts including DIG Jalandhar Range, DIG CM Security, DIG Traffic, DIG Vigilance Bureau.

