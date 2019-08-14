Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
  Retired IPS officer beaten up in Patna

Police said the incident took place when Verma was returning to his residence with his wife and son by his car.

India TV News Desk
Patna Published on: August 14, 2019 9:34 IST
A former police officer of Indian Police Services (IPS) was beaten up by a few miscreants in Patna, on Tuesday. 

Police said the incident took place when Verma was returning to his residence with his wife and son by his car -- in a locality that falls under the Bypass police station area.

Verma's vehicle had collided with a bike, leading to an altercation -- after which 20 bikers arrived within few minutes and beat him up.

Verma has been admitted to a private hospital.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.

(with inputs from Nitish Jha)

