Retired IPS officer beaten up in Patna

A former police officer of Indian Police Services (IPS) was beaten up by a few miscreants in Patna, on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place when Verma was returning to his residence with his wife and son by his car -- in a locality that falls under the Bypass police station area.

Verma's vehicle had collided with a bike, leading to an altercation -- after which 20 bikers arrived within few minutes and beat him up.

Verma has been admitted to a private hospital.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.

(with inputs from Nitish Jha)