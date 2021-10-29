Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'A cruel twist of fate...': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and politicians express grief over Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Puneeth Rajkumar dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several top politicians, including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the sudden death of popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. PM Modi, who is currently visiting Italy to attend the G20 Summit, described Rajkumar's death as a prolific and talented actor in his tweet.

"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences to the actor's family.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon," he said in a tweet.

Karnataka CM Bommai has announced that the last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours.

"Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying almighty gives Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss," the Karnataka CM said.

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after he complained of chest pain. He later died of a heart attack.

The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

A popular television presenter, the 'power star', who began his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

